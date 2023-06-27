Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,975 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Banta Asset Management LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 115,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

BSJP stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $23.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

