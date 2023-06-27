Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 617,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 67,936 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 116.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 974,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 523,688 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.7% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 565.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 41,831 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

