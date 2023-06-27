Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,821 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,323,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,165,000 after buying an additional 184,978 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,057,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 275,049 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 226,936 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0989 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

