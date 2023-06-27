Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 8,002 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $48,191.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,533.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $48,191.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,533.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $1,785,318. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

