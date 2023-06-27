Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 462,090 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after buying an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 849.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

