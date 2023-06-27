Gradient Investments LLC Sells 29,986 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,986 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,430,234 shares of company stock worth $14,181,320.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

