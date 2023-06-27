AE Wealth Management LLC Has $13.52 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,920 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

