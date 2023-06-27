NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,761 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of NRG Energy worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 396.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,549,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,844 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,319.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,306,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,033 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,729,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -19.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

