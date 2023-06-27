AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 220.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,639 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average is $144.85. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

