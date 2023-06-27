AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 72,597 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,597 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

