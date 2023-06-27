AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 947.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

