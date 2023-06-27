Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Humana were worth $60,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HUM opened at $446.40 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.00 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.09 and a 200-day moving average of $502.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.56.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.