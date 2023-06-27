AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,201 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1123 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

