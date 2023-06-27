Stonnington Group LLC Invests $244,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 158,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 446,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,674.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $116,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,005 shares in the company, valued at $51,820,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,674.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,655 shares of company stock worth $2,989,044. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

