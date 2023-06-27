Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,821 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Paychex were worth $64,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Up 2.1 %

PAYX stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $112.29. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

