Stonnington Group LLC Sells 16,290 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

