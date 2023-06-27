CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Shares of CMS opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

