MCIA Inc Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MCIA Inc cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

