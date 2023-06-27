Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after buying an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,061 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

