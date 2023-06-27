Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 49,418 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,418 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Chubb Stock Down 1.3 %

CB stock opened at $190.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.06 and its 200-day moving average is $205.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

