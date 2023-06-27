Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $297.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day moving average is $280.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

