Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 49,617 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 92,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 351,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average of $125.18. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

