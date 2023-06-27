Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after buying an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $336.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.05 and a twelve month high of $363.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.46.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

