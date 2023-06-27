Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

