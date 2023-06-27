81,419 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TECK opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

