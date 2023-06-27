FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $234.93 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

