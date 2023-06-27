Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $286.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.