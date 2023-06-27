Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,010 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Core Laboratories worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258,817 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CLB opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.