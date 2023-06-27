Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 4,560 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 42,044 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Mills by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

