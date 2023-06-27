Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,810,053 shares of company stock worth $1,171,191,545. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

WMT opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average is $146.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

