Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 13,816 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401,503 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,484,000 after purchasing an additional 757,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,140,000 after buying an additional 106,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

