Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $79,703,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 314,507 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

