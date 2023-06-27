Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after buying an additional 399,152 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

