Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.41. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

