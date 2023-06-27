Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.5 %

ZTS stock opened at $167.51 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

