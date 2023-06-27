Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 260.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 344,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 248,979 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 329,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 39,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

