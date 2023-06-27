Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

