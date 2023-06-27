Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes $829,000 Position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Separately, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STHO opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62. Star Holdings has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($6.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Garett Rosenblum sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $73,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $38,304.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Star news, CFO Brett Asnas sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,007.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Garett Rosenblum sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $73,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $38,304.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,743 shares of company stock worth $485,444.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

