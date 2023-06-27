Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $452.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $465.26.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

