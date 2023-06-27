Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE Announces Dividend

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

