Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stock Position Lifted by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.39.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.