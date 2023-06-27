Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $835,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.