Raymond James & Associates Has $53.61 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.48% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $53,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

