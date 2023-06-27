Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,893 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.