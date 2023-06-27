Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,491,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,564,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5,311.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 122,429 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 111,196 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SIVR stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

