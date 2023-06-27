Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,446 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

