VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,289 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 616,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 85,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 79,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 414,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 69,314 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,728,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

