Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $107.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,987 shares of company stock worth $1,325,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

