Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,198,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

