Gradient Investments LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 32.90% of VanEck CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,797,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

CLOI stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

